OLD National Bancorp IN Has $760,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after purchasing an additional 926,093 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,016,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 433,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $21,400,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after acquiring an additional 386,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.