OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $506,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 694.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Shares of ICE opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.