OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,597 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $168.81 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

