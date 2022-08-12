OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,971 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vale were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale Stock Up 1.8 %

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

