OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR opened at $203.28 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $188.35 and a one year high of $286.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enstar Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

