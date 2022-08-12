Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Organogenesis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $625.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 34.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,066. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.