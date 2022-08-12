Oppenheimer Comments on QualTek Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QualTek Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for QualTek Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million.

QualTek Services Trading Up 12.6 %

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of QualTek Services stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. QualTek Services has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QualTek Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEK. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

About QualTek Services

(Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.