Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,773,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

