Oppenheimer Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $190.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of SYNA opened at $140.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $166.77. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

