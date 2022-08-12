Oppenheimer Weighs in on PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 646,390 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,300 shares of company stock valued at $424,149.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

