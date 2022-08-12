Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Optiva has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

