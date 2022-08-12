OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. OraSure Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OSUR opened at $4.36 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

About OraSure Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 117.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

