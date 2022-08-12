OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. OraSure Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OSUR opened at $4.36 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OSUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.