Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.20%.
Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
