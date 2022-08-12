Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.20%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.