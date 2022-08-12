Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.20%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.