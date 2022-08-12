Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$1.35 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies ( OTCMKTS:ORTIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

