Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Shares of Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

