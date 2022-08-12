PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to Neutral

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Stock Down 4.4 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,768 shares of company stock worth $6,404,990 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

