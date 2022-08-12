Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $516.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.