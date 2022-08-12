Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.17

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.17 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.55). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,567,022 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -129.60.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.