Pascal Hits Market Cap of $391,674.21 (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Pascal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pascal has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $391,674.21 and $42.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
Pascal Coin Profile
PASC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,732,525 coins. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pascal Coin Trading
