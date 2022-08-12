Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.43 million and $2.77 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00060708 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
