Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.
Payoneer Global Trading Up 25.5 %
PAYO stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 142.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
