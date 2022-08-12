Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of PSFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 32,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 126.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

