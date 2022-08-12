PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.30. PCCW shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

PCCW Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3346 per share. This represents a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

