PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $119,395.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00038322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00066577 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.