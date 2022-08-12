PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.73. 37,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,802. The stock has a market cap of $242.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

