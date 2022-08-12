Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.61.

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.15. 708,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$287,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,532.45. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,744,532.45. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,374,005.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares worth $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

