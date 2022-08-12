Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1,025.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,001 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,537. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.