Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,189 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.89% of Innovid worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Innovid by 305.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Innovid Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CTV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovid Profile

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

