Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 15,236 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,433,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,690,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IGV traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,740 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average is $307.57.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.