Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $108.31 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,918 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Salesforce worth $108,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.84. 39,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,971. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.