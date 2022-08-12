Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,551 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.89% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 2,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,527. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.