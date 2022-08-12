Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $32.53 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $32,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 630,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 442,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. 138,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,282,379. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.