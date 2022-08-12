Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $37.94 Million Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,874 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 6.98% of Ituran Location and Control worth $37,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,707,000 after buying an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 344,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 11,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

