Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Elbit Systems worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESLT traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.00. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,294. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $140.43 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day moving average of $207.76.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.