Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 192092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.