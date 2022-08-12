Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PING opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ping Identity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

