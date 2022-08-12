Piper Sandler Boosts Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $26.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Expensify has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,026.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Expensify by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 495,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

