Pivotal Research Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $77.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

