Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of PXLW opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.