Playcent Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $475,375.09 and $21,610.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

