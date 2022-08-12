POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $8.11

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $7.85. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 809 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $798.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

