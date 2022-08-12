Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 29.9% in July

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 185,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,930. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Porsche Automobil Dividend Announcement

About Porsche Automobil

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.