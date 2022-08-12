Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ POWL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.16. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 148.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

