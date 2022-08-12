PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Decreased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.43 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

