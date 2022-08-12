PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.78.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

