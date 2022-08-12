Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

