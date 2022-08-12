Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock worth $42,324,817. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

