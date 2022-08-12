Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.21% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000.

NETI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $333.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eneti Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

