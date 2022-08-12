Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 24,237 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,237 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of CL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.71. 27,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

