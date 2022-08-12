Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.