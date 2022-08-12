Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

